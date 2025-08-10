Mizuho Cuts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $75.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Roth Capital set a $103.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

FTNT stock opened at $74.39 on Thursday. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.76 and its 200-day moving average is $101.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,265,548.80. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,662,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,898,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,934 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 11,349.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,927,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,771 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 40.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,971,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $561,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,670 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,576,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 17.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,016,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $675,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

