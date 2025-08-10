Mizuho Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $150.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $85.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHOP. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Shopify from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shopify from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Shopify from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shopify from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.51.

Shopify stock opened at $149.61 on Thursday. Shopify has a 52 week low of $65.86 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The company has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 91,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,117,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,566,000 after purchasing an additional 42,253 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 332,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,331,000 after purchasing an additional 133,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

