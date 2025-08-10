Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.50 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BMBL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.64.

Bumble stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $652.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.96. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.27. Bumble had a negative net margin of 82.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $248.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bumble will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. RPD Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter worth about $30,940,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,382,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,630 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth about $7,337,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $3,231,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter worth about $5,157,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

