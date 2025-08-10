MSA Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL)

MSA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF accounts for about 0.1% of MSA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MSA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 392,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 256,421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Rector Church Wardens & Vestrymen of Trinity Church in the City of New York acquired a new stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,201,000. Finally, Prodigy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,867,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF alerts:

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EAGL stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74. Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $30.59.

About Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF

The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.