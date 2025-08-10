Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $251.00 to $255.00. The stock had previously closed at $141.08, but opened at $162.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Natera shares last traded at $160.13, with a volume of 959,359 shares traded.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NTRA. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.53.

Get Natera alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Natera

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Natera

In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $332,392.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,458.71. The trade was a 30.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $771,634.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 163,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,237.84. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,239 shares of company stock valued at $8,986,542. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after buying an additional 39,340 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera Trading Up 7.7%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.60 and its 200-day moving average is $154.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.