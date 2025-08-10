National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,067 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,488,275,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,350 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,109,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,022,000 after buying an additional 2,819,065 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,206,000 after buying an additional 2,703,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,183,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,851,000 after buying an additional 2,627,461 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $640.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $619.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $590.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $642.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

