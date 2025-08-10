National Bank of Canada FI Raises Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 8,428,081.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927,089 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.58% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $38,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,256,000 after acquiring an additional 752,397 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 5,938,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,812,000 after buying an additional 2,130,217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,637,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,600,000 after buying an additional 809,869 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 436.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,387,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,342,000 after buying an additional 2,755,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,802,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,927,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $41.22. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $42.09.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

