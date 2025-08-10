Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAX. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $30.34.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

