Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $41.87 million for the quarter.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $41.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.52 million. On average, analysts expect Natural Gas Services Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NGS opened at $24.75 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $29.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $310.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Natural Gas Services Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NGS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 433,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,016.60. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Natural Gas Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGS. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 831.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 98,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Gas Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.