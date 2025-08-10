Navigator (NVGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $151.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.26 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 15.42%. On average, analysts expect Navigator to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator Price Performance

NVGS opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.74. Navigator has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50.

Navigator Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Navigator

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Navigator by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Navigator by 674.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 74,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth $5,677,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Navigator by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,756 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 76,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.