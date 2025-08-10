Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SYM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Arete lowered shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Arete Research lowered shares of Symbotic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $55.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of -794.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 2.06. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.78.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $592.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.55 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Symbotic’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Symbotic will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Maria G. Freve sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $26,160.94. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,265.76. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol J. Hibbard sold 6,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $348,758.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,432.82. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,756,164 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walmart Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth $355,650,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Symbotic by 16.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,343,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after purchasing an additional 187,538 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Symbotic by 12.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 980,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 105,616 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Symbotic by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 149,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Symbotic by 18.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 680,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,758,000 after purchasing an additional 104,068 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

