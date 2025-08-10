Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Stock Price

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.88% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Maplebear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Maplebear from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Maplebear Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. Maplebear has a 52-week low of $31.15 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average of $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maplebear will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Maplebear news, insider Daniel Danker sold 10,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $490,006.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 470,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,954,675.80. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $230,068.80. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 452,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,220,320. This represents a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,975,327 shares of company stock worth $237,736,848 over the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Maplebear by 4,154.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 363,824 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Maplebear by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Maplebear by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Maplebear by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Maplebear by 542.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 85,896 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.



