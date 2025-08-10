New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDU. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 738.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

EDU stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $87.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.28.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

