Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.68 and last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 181441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Newsmax in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get Newsmax alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newsmax

Newsmax Stock Down 0.5%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.12.

Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newsmax

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMAX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newsmax during the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newsmax during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Newsmax during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newsmax during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Newsmax during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

About Newsmax

(Get Free Report)

Newsmax Inc is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newsmax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newsmax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.