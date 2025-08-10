NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on NexGen Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NXE stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.45.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexGen Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth $73,000. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 29.7% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,604,000 after purchasing an additional 581,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 43,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

