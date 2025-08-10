NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $4.47. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 260,494 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Up 11.0%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.39.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 45.06%. The business had revenue of $622.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $45,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $51,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

