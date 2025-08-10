Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 360141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTDOY shares. Benchmark raised Nintendo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Nintendo in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised Nintendo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Nintendo Trading Up 4.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $127.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.24 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 19.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nintendo Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nintendo in the 1st quarter worth about $8,323,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Nintendo by 2,029.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 262,837 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Nintendo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nintendo by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 56,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nintendo in the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

