Nordea Bank (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Nordea Bank AB (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.29 and last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 12997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NRDBY shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Nordea Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Nordea Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nordea Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Nordea Bank (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Nordea Bank had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordea Bank AB will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

