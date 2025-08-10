Northeast Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,692,000 after buying an additional 4,139,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,723,000 after buying an additional 4,743,753 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,339,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,438,000 after buying an additional 3,401,728 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,514,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,423,000 after buying an additional 193,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,485,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,305,000 after buying an additional 321,672 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND opened at $73.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.83. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

