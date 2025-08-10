Northeast Financial Group Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 271,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,214,000 after acquiring an additional 44,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.77.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
