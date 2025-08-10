Northland Capmk Predicts Geo Group FY2026 Earnings

Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Geo Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.41 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Geo Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Geo Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $636.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Geo Group in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Jones Trading reduced their price target on Geo Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Geo Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Geo Group Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of GEO opened at $21.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Geo Group has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $36.46.

Institutional Trading of Geo Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Geo Group by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 100,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 46,820 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geo Group during the first quarter worth $965,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Geo Group by 3,023.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 254,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 246,585 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Geo Group in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Geo Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Geo Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Featured Stories

