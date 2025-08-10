Northland Capmk Predicts Reduced Earnings for Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genius Sports in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 7th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genius Sports’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Genius Sports from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities set a $13.00 price objective on Genius Sports and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Genius Sports from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Genius Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Genius Sports Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $12.37 on Friday. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Genius Sports announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $43,552,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 32,386.5% in the fourth quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 3,551,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,818 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,712,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter worth approximately $28,280,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $27,312,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.