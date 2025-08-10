Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Bought by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,620,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $644,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NULG opened at $97.16 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $99.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.55 and its 200-day moving average is $86.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

