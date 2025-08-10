Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Up 21.4% – Should You Buy?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 21.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 214,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 105,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Oceanic Iron Ore Trading Down 4.4%

The company has a market cap of C$35.78 million, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank Giustra sold 1,629,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$342,520.90. Also, Director Gordon Keep sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,859,500 shares of company stock valued at $402,621. 107.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.