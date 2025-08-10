Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Up 21.4% – What’s Next?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 21.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 214,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 105,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$35.78 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oceanic Iron Ore news, insider Frank Giustra sold 1,629,500 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$342,520.90. Also, Director Gordon Keep sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,859,500 shares of company stock valued at $402,621. 107.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

