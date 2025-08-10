Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Up 21.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) traded up 21.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 214,550 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 105,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Oceanic Iron Ore Trading Down 4.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.78 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oceanic Iron Ore

In other Oceanic Iron Ore news, Director Gordon Keep sold 100,000 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Also, insider Frank Giustra sold 1,629,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$342,520.90. Insiders sold a total of 1,859,500 shares of company stock worth $402,621 over the last 90 days. 107.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.