Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Up 21.4% – Still a Buy?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 21.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 214,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 105,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Down 4.4%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.78 million, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oceanic Iron Ore

In related news, insider Frank Giustra sold 1,629,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$342,520.90. Also, Director Gordon Keep sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$29,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,859,500 shares of company stock worth $402,621 over the last three months. 107.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.