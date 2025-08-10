Oppenheimer Cuts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $363.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $371.00 to $363.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.47.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $333.67 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $360.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $336.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.99%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.32, for a total transaction of $118,454.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,838.16. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total value of $94,309.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,950.68. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,257 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,715 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

