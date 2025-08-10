Oppenheimer Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $180.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SHOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.51.

NYSE SHOP opened at $149.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 91,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,117,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,566,000 after acquiring an additional 42,253 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 332,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,331,000 after acquiring an additional 133,059 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

