Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.95 and last traded at $28.69, with a volume of 3396074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OUST shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Westpark Capital lowered shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.24.

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EVR Research LP bought a new position in Ouster during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,343,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ouster by 610.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 254,580 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Ouster by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,094,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,375,000 after acquiring an additional 235,563 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Ouster during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

