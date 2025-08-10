Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,562.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. On average, analysts expect Ovid Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of OVID opened at $0.51 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $36.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OVID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ovid Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Ovid Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,841 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.