PACS Group (PACS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

PACS Group Price Performance

PACS opened at $11.15 on Friday. PACS Group has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $43.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60.

Get PACS Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACS Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in PACS Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in PACS Group during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in PACS Group during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PACS Group in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in PACS Group in the second quarter valued at about $252,000.

About PACS Group

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.