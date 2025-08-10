Pandora Wealth Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,566.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 77.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $92.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.31. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $88.95 and a one year high of $95.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.