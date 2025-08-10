Pandora Wealth Inc. Invests $37,000 in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,589,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 125,300.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $56.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $44.34 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average is $54.44.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

