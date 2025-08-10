Pandora Wealth Inc. Makes New $59,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 268.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,627.7% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 80,853 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 343.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.