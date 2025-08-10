Pandora Wealth Inc. Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cohalo Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 109.98 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.75.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
