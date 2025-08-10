Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.63 and last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 73092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PSFE. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paysafe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Paysafe Stock Down 2.2%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market capitalization of $680.95 million, a PE ratio of -568.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 87.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Paysafe by 10,940.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Paysafe by 1,385.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Paysafe by 609.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Paysafe by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

Featured Articles

