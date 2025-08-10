PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) is Astor Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,424 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up about 8.7% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $16,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,718,000 after purchasing an additional 570,359 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 356.4% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 320,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 250,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 780,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,420,000 after purchasing an additional 139,413 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of PYLD opened at $26.49 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

