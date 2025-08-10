PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Stake Raised by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642,274 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.80% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $37,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2,420.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

