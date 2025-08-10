Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNW. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

NYSE PNW opened at $92.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.38. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $81.47 and a 1 year high of $96.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.58. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 26.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

