Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Raymond James Financial

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Raymond James Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

PLNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $126.00 target price on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.38.

Shares of PLNT opened at $106.75 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $77.36 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.89.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $340.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.59 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 110.18% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 964.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 57.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 187.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

