PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,434 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 460.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.38. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $59.49.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

