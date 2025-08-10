PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.51. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2003 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.