PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

