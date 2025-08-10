PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 224.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,794 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 27,515 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,742,972 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $260,548,000 after buying an additional 1,411,954 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,417,798 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $87,959,000 after purchasing an additional 256,483 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 783,043 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $28,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 606,164 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $23,422,000 after purchasing an additional 63,721 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 592,040 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 290,367 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF alerts:

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Price Performance

AIQ stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.06. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0487 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.29%.

(Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.