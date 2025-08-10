PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 262,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

DFAT stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.04.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

