Polen Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,630,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,003,000 after buying an additional 133,560 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,623,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,304,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 664,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,347,000 after buying an additional 381,261 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 512,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,041,000 after buying an additional 14,451 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 494,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $291.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.92. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $219.19 and a 52-week high of $317.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

