Polen Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Polen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118,097 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $139,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $445.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $423.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.43. The stock has a market cap of $116.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $448.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.