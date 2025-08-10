Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $69.53. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $115.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000,000 after purchasing an additional 28,793 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Power Integrations by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Power Integrations by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

