Predictive Oncology (POAI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 629.68% and a negative return on equity of 671.29%. On average, analysts expect Predictive Oncology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Predictive Oncology Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:POAI opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.18. Predictive Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.06.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

